b. October 9, 1941, Barnet, Hertford County, England



d. July 21, 2020, Hollywood, FL, U.S.A.



Scholar, engineer, manufacturer, professor emeritus, and Provost.



A career well spent at the University of New Haven.



Admired, respected and loved by friends, colleagues, professional associates and his blended family. Father of Robin and Guinevere. Father to Samuel and Timothy. Husband of his beloved Pamela.



A life spent teaching others, improving his community, and protecting land and sea and all its creatures. He believed in the better angels of our nature. He has completed his final course. He stayed true to his faith in the goodness of people and the kindness of friends.



Fare thee well and cheerio.



Private arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store