Alfred Bartlett
On August 9, 2020, Alfred Bartlett was peacefully welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven and reunited with his lovely wife, Carol. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Alfred will be watching over and remain in the hearts of his loved ones: Son, Jeffrey Bartlett and daughter-in-law Judy; daughter, Debbie Sharwarko and son-in-law Jim; daughter, Cindi Dickens and son-in-law Joe; brother, Eddie Bartlett and his family; sister, Joy McClemens and her family; grandchildren, Brandyn and wife Anne, Ali, Ashley, Taylor and wife Laura, Dani, Mackenzie, Madison, Jeffrey, Michael and wife Rachel, Kristina, Jay and wife Michelle, Seana; great-grandchildren, Casey, Jaiden, Derrik, Colten, Ben, Olivia. A private family viewing will take place on Thursday. All are welcome to attend funeral services at Saint Coleman Catholic Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. 1200 South Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. Immediately following, Alfred will be laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremtion.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
