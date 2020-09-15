As a former team member for Mr. Griffin. He was an amazing man. He was determined, worked very hard, very generous, a family man and someone who I really loved to work for. I can never thank him & Suzanne for building a family together - that no matter what happens in life we would be there for each other. He would always see the best in everyone. We did the ice bucket challenge, shared fun facts about history, made black coffee for him every morning and every christmas had Christmas parties with memories that would last a lifetime. Mr. Griffin I am your biggest fan & thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you did for all of us. What a legacy you leave behind. You will never be forgotten

Alexandra Perez

Friend