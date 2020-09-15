1/1
Alfred Edgar "Fred" Griffin
Alfred "Fred" Edgar Griffin passed away peacefully at home on September 11th, 2020 at the age of 81. He left a legacy of kindness, generosity, and quiet strength that was evident to all who knew him. A native Floridian, Fred was born and raised in Miami, and graduated from University of Miami. His family roots are deep in South Florida, dating back to homesteading in Dade County and tomato farming in Ochoppee. He would tell stories of being a 10 year old boy getting on a bus by himself (with a shotgun!) to visit family in the Everglades. Fred was in the ROTC at University of Miami, and after graduating, he went into the Army in 1963. Fred loved his country and was proud of his service He also enjoyed getting the 10% military discount at Home Depot and Lowes! Fred and Mary Lou Griffin were married 42 years before she passed away in 2005. They had one son, Carl, who followed in his father's footsteps by owning his own business. In 1964, Fred was fortunate to meet George Milo, who introduced him to a career as a State Farm agent. Fred owned and operated his own State Farm agency for 52 years. His leadership impacted countless lives of clients, fellow State Farm agents, and team members. The State Farm connection was strong, and he met many life long friends all over the country. He also met his 2nd wife, Suzanne Chesser through State Farm and they married in 2007. Fred was especially proud of his nephew, Michael Fortado, who recently started his own State Farm agency in Plano, Texas. An avid reader and history buff, Fred had a keen sense of adventure. He had a love of boating, and owned many boats, including his favorite sailbot the "Zephyr". Fred would also combine his love of birdwatching (an expert!) with his passion for trains and all types of travel. Fred and Suzanne had the opportunity to travel extensively together, before and after their retirement in 2016. They even got engaged in a unique place- Antartica. Fred was known for sporting his favorite train hat, and for such Fred-isms as "It's Toddy Time", "Sounds like a plan", or "This is mighty tasty". His quiet faith, love for the Lord, and generosity were evident by his actions, not a need for attention. As his sister, Carolyn, would say, "What would Fred do?". Surely Fred had a life well-lived. Fred is survived by his wife, Suzanne Chesser; son, Carl; sister, Carolyn Landers (JIm); Suzanne's son, Dale Chesser; neice, Laura Fortado (Scott); Laura's children, Michael, Matthew, and Elizabeth Fortado; cousins Elizabeth Bryan, Sonny Brown, Doug Brown, JoAnne Carnes, and Dr. David Brown. Additionally his extended family, Jan Weinman (Richard), Craig Story (Sandy); Shawn Martz (Richard), Jason Weinman (Kelly), and Ashley Frazier. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Paul's Mission Fund, 999 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home www.tmralph.com 954-587-6888

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
In Switzerland at the Matterhorn
Marie and Bill Buchholz
Friend
September 14, 2020
Secret Handshake
Marie and Bill Buchholz
Friend
September 14, 2020
Marie and Bill Buchholz
Friend
September 14, 2020
Marie and Bill Buchholz
Friend
September 14, 2020
Heaven has gained another Angel. We will miss Fred so much. Fred was a true gentleman with a quiet sense of humor. We will miss his “Fred-isms”. He was our travel buddy on countless trips and adventures. Fred was there for every important occasion, especially our birthday celebration every year for Suzanne. Fred, you will be so dearly missed and always be in our hearts.
Marie and Bill Buchholz
Friend
September 14, 2020
I loved Fred. He was a mix of cousin/uncle and was always kind to this little cousin. When I was a little girl and he was at UM, he gave me my first convertible car ride. He worked for awhile in high school/college at a tall parking garage in downtown Miami. I remember going with my greatgrandmother, grandmother and aunt (his mom) shopping downtown. He would park their car. They would say, “Now Fred, drive this car carefully”. He would get the biggest smile on his face and race the car all the way to the top! He was a simply wonderful, wonderful person and will be so very missed.
Jeannette House Carlisle
Family
September 14, 2020
Fred, you were indeed a gentleman you will be missed you were a giant among men!!!! Suzanne my love to you!!
Nick Turmes
Friend
September 14, 2020
A true friend and Southern Gentleman, Fred will be greatly missed.
So many great memories and laughs over the years, our hearts go out to Suzanne and family.
Ed & Melba Ballard
Friend
September 14, 2020
Rest in Paradise Fred. You were a great man and I will miss you dearly. I’m sure my Father has already found you in Heaven and started telling his stories. Until we meet again my friend. Your friend Barry.
Barry Jones
Friend
September 14, 2020
One of our finest has made his transition to help Christ make our “universe” a better, more beautiful, more loving place.
May the love & peace of God be with us in our sense of his loss.
Doug
Doug Stephens
Friend
September 14, 2020
I was so blessed to have Fred as my boss. He was such a gentleman and so easy going. I will miss him very much and am so grateful to have had him in my life. I learned so much from him. Rest in peace Fred.
Ingrid Maione
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Prayers for the family. Great guy and colleague.
Aaron Beam
Friend
September 14, 2020
A very dear friend will be greatly missed. So many years, so many wonderful memories. Our care and prayers to Suzanne, Carl and the rest of the family.
Chuck & Mary Lou Dunsford
Friend
September 13, 2020
I was fortunate to meet Fred at his sister's 70th birthday party in Flower Mound,Texas. I loved his warmth and kindness, his laughter, and most dear was his obvious and complete love for all his family and their love for him.
I offer my sincerest sympathy and love to all Fred's family for your great loss.
Christina Robertson
Friend
September 13, 2020
Fred was a wonderful man and easy to be friends with. His love for The Lord was first and foremost. I believe he may have been “homesick” in his later days. He is now resting in the arms of Jesus.
Jerry Morris
September 13, 2020
I had the privilege of being one of his team members. Fred was the best boss ever. Such a gentelman. I remember being in State Farm training classes and always feeling proud of being a Fred Griffin Staff member. Everyone always said " You are so lucky to have Fred as your boss" . Many years later I still feel he was the best. My deepest sympathy to his family. He was truly love by many. Wish i would have had the chance to say good bye. Love you Fred!
Claudia Escobar Reyes
Coworker
September 13, 2020
Alexandra Perez
Friend
September 13, 2020
Alexandra Perez
Friend
September 13, 2020
As a former team member for Mr. Griffin. He was an amazing man. He was determined, worked very hard, very generous, a family man and someone who I really loved to work for. I can never thank him & Suzanne for building a family together - that no matter what happens in life we would be there for each other. He would always see the best in everyone. We did the ice bucket challenge, shared fun facts about history, made black coffee for him every morning and every christmas had Christmas parties with memories that would last a lifetime. Mr. Griffin I am your biggest fan & thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you did for all of us. What a legacy you leave behind. You will never be forgotten
Alexandra Perez
Friend
September 13, 2020
Fred was a special person. A true southern gentleman. Working with Fred was the best thing work wise that I ever did.
I’m going to miss him.
RIP !
My deepest sympathy to Suzanne, Carl and family.

Jack and Marguerite Permenter
Jack Permenter
Friend
September 13, 2020
A well respected friend and businessman.
Arlyne Jefferson
Friend
September 13, 2020
Prayers for the family and God’s comfort in the days to come.
Michael and Vickie Zimmerman
Family
September 13, 2020
Our sympathy and love are with you Suzanne You are in our thoughts and prayers
George and Peggy Weinman
Friend
September 13, 2020
Uncle Fred clowning it up on a family vacation. One of my favorites!
We were blessed by Uncle Fred’s tremendous love and dedication to his family! He has always shown us so much love, shared so much of his amazing knowledge and wisdom! I will miss our conversations and hearing the passion he had for so many different topics. He’s one in a million! I’ll miss you Uncle Fred! I’ll love you always.
Laura Fortado
Family
