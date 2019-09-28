Home

Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic church
5601 S. Flamingo Road
Southwest Ranches, FL
Alfred "Freddy" Fisikelli


1929 - 2019
Alfred "Freddy" Fisikelli Obituary
Freddy passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at age 90 in his home in Southwest Ranches with family at his bedside.

Freddy is survived by 3 children, Mary (Mick) Maggert, Marshall "Tony" Fisikelli, and Mike (Becky) Fisikelli. 6 grandchildren, Melinda (Jeff) Bynum, Michael (Carrie) Maggert, Kris (Allison) Fisikelli, Nicolas (Beca) Fisikelli, Matthew (Courtney) Fisikelli and Jonathan "JC" Fisikelli. 8 great grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Michael, Ryan, Andrew, Amelie, Georgiana and Lincoln, and 2 step-great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Tyler, special family friend Kitty Fisikelli and sister Nancy (Jim) Dodd. Freddy was proceeded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sarah.

Freddy was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church and Men of St. Mark. Freddy was instrumental in the forming of the town of Southwest Ranches, where he served as a Councilman. Freddy fought for the preservation of the Everglades through many organizations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches, Fl. 33330.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm. at St. Mark Catholic church. Arrangements entrusted to Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, see detailed obituary at www.fredhunters.com/obituary/333942
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
