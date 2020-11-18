1/1
Alice C. Moon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice C. Moon passed away on November 10, 2020.

Alice was born in Jersey Shore, PA. She attended Allegheny College and received her BA in Economics, Cum Laude. After briefly working in Harrisburg, PA, she went to work for Eastern Airlines in Baltimore, MD and met her future husband, William (Bill) Moon who worked for National Airlines. Wed in 1949, Alice and Bill relocated to Miami Springs, FL and remained there until Alice moved to Covenant Living of Florida in Plantation, FL in May 2017.

Alice was a devoted Christian and her life reflected that faith. Attending First Presbyterian Church of Miami Springs for decades, she served in the choir, the women's and children's ministries and helped with many events. She was the loved and respected office manager for Lee's Tackle for 17 years. And to her family, she was a Proverbs 31 woman.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 65 years, in 2015, and her daughter, Cathy Moon Mosk, in 2007. Survived by daughter, Donna Moon Huttenhoff, grandchildren - Janet Gray (Bryan), Robyn Warren(Matt), Ryan Huttenhoff (Amy) and Michelle Huttenhoff(Kevin Miller) as well as grand and great grandchildren.

Liked by all, loved by many, Alice's smile and kind heart will be missed. But we are blessed and comforted to know she's in the presence of our Lord and reunited with her beloved, Bill.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved