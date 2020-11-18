Alice C. Moon passed away on November 10, 2020.



Alice was born in Jersey Shore, PA. She attended Allegheny College and received her BA in Economics, Cum Laude. After briefly working in Harrisburg, PA, she went to work for Eastern Airlines in Baltimore, MD and met her future husband, William (Bill) Moon who worked for National Airlines. Wed in 1949, Alice and Bill relocated to Miami Springs, FL and remained there until Alice moved to Covenant Living of Florida in Plantation, FL in May 2017.



Alice was a devoted Christian and her life reflected that faith. Attending First Presbyterian Church of Miami Springs for decades, she served in the choir, the women's and children's ministries and helped with many events. She was the loved and respected office manager for Lee's Tackle for 17 years. And to her family, she was a Proverbs 31 woman.



Alice was predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 65 years, in 2015, and her daughter, Cathy Moon Mosk, in 2007. Survived by daughter, Donna Moon Huttenhoff, grandchildren - Janet Gray (Bryan), Robyn Warren(Matt), Ryan Huttenhoff (Amy) and Michelle Huttenhoff(Kevin Miller) as well as grand and great grandchildren.



Liked by all, loved by many, Alice's smile and kind heart will be missed. But we are blessed and comforted to know she's in the presence of our Lord and reunited with her beloved, Bill.



Private services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store