Alice was born in Austria in 1924. She escaped with her family from the Nazis and eventually settled in New York. After college Alice danced, wrote copy and explored life as a young woman until settling into a career in public relations. In 1958 she married Wylder, inherited his two young sons, and moved to California. After retiring she moved to Boca and rediscovered her zest for ballet, yoga, and socializing.She leaves behind countless friends and relatives who loved her. Memorial services will be held at the Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray. Sunday Oct.13th at 10:00AM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019