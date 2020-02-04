|
Alice M. O'Connor Cornnell, of Boca Raton, age 88, born March 1, 1931, passed away on February 1, 2020. She is survived by her 14 children: Carol Hudson (Geoff), Walter A. Cornnell (Lorraine), Kathy Lanzner (John), Patricia Aldousany (Wahab), Kevin Cornnell (Marcia), Brian Cornnell (Patricia), Michael Cornnell (Pam), Grace Bomarito, Christopher Cornnell (Marie), Timothy Cornnell (Theresa), Molly Cornnell, James Cornnell (Jen), Sean Cornnell, Kelly Coletto (Harry Giles), her sisters-in-law Norma Day and Marga O'Connor, twenty-six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter A. Cornnell, parents, Walter and Alice O'Connor, brothers Walter J. and Francis X. O'Connor and sister Grace Stadtler. She was born and raised in Washington D.C. and met her husband at her sister's wedding. Walter and Alice moved the family to Florida in the late 1950's. When her youngest child was in still in school, Alice completed her degree and began a satisfying nursing career. She was known for her hard work, creativity, sense of style and love of family. Alice was a strong proponent of education as evidenced by the advanced degrees and productive careers of so many of her children and grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, February 9 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 10 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton. She will be interred with Wally in the South Florida National Cemetery located west of Lake Worth. Details can be found at www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020