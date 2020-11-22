Alice Ellen Thomas Lunsford, 81, passed peacefully at home in Delray Beach on November 19, 2020. Alice was born on August 4, 1939 in Donalsonville Georgia and grew up in the Enterprise community. She attended Miller County High School where she met H. Ray Lunsford of the Boykin community and they were married in 1956. After high school the couple moved to Ft. Lauderdale but Mrs. Lunsford came "home" to Miller County for the birth of both her boys. Her life was dedicated to her family, raising her two boys and church. In 1985 with her boys grown and on their own she became co-owner of Newman Lunsford Inc. in Oakland Park and very active in West Lauderdale Baptist Church. She loved to play golf and spend time with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving person and will be missed by all that knew her.
Mrs. Lunsford is survived by her son, H. Scott (Darcie) Lunsford of Delray Beach and her daughter-in-law Mary Anne Lunsford of Oakland Park; five grandchildren: Alyson (James) Eckler of Scranton PA; Elaine (Jesse) Kuhn of Lebanon NH; H. Charles Lunsford of Delray Beach; and Elizabeth and Rebecca Lunsford of Oakland Park; three great-grandchildren: Morris Ray Eckler and Luna Rae and Owen Arthur Kuhn. Mrs. Lunsford was predeceased by her parents, Melvin C. and Wilma Bracewell Thomas; her only sibling Nell Thomas Moore; her husband of 44 years H. Ray Lunsford; and her son Mark A. Lunsford.
Interment will be at Mother's Home Cemetery in Miller County Georgia under the supervision of Colquitt Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service officiated by Reverend Cory Thomas.
Arrangements by Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com
), Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.