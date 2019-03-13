Alice V. "Jeannie" Metzger (nee Gordon) of Middleburg Heights, Ohio (formerly Florida & North Carolina) passed away peacefully at Holy Family Hospice on March 6, 2019, attended by her loving family and devoted caregivers. Born in 1928, Jeannie was age 90. At peace in heaven, she joins her beloved husband Eugene F. Metzger, who passed away in 2006. Jeannie was preceded in death by her brothers Jack and Dick Gordon; sisters, Ann Delfino and Jane Belisle; and beloved granddaughter Hannah Crosbie Metzger. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Bingham. She will be missed by her children, Janet (Joe) Wolf of Ohio, Carol (Peter, deceased, and Patrick O'Grady) Bierstaker of North Carolina, Christopher (Katherine) Metzger of Florida, David Metzger of Ohio and Mary (Ron) Cunningham of Colorado; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jeannie cherished her private moments, devotional studies, gardening, hummingbirds and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Parish in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March, 17th, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 5:30 P.M. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. A Funeral service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 5750 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085, on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to one of the following organizations in Alice's name would be appreciated. Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara NY 14144. Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of Ohio, 1087 Dover Drive, Medina Ohio 44256. Holy Family Home, 6707 State Rd., Parma, Ohio 44134. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary