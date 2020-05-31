Alice Wilson Vosen passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born in Chicago on March 27, 1920, to George E. Johnson and Isabel Anderson. Raised in Cicero, she graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School and attended Morton Jr. College. She worked in Chicago for Western Electric Co. (sole manufacturer for all AT&T phone and equipment) and was transferred to their service center in Miami, FL as an executive secretary. She was then transferred to Southern Bell in Ft. Lauderdale and retired from position of administrator of the telephone Pioneers of America, Florida Gold Coast Chapter. She was a long time officer. She was preceded in death by Victor V. Vosen, first husband, Wesley W. Wilson, stepson Richard D. Wilson, and grandson Richard Wilson. She is survived by stepson Wesley W. Wilson, Jr. (Shirlee), Hot Springs Village, AR, stepdaughter Sandra G. Kasper (Robert), Sequim, WA, stepson Victor V. Vosen (Susan), Ooltewah, TN, 9 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Also Juan Montoya her dear friend and the Hanky Panky Dancer with Broadway Ziegfeld Entertainers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store