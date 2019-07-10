Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
4595 Bayview Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4595 Bayview Dr.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Allan A. Kozich Obituary
Allan A. Kozich, 1944-2019, passed away June 28, 2019.

While it seems like life is over in a blink of an eye, Allan made something amazing of his life.

With great sorrow in my heart, my husband is gone. He left behind a great legacy and trail of his achievements. To honor this, by his request, his remains will go to science at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. Don't cry because he is gone, smile because he was here.

He leaves behind two sons, a step-daughter, two grandchildren, a brother, nephews, nieces and his loving dog TRIP.

With a wonderful loving family, he will be missed by all. He used to always say, "In this mundane world, there is only one ride, just grab the bull by the horns and keep going".

Rest in peace my love,

Haydee Kozich
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019
