Allan Alfred Kozich, 75, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1944 to Otto and Victoria Caroline Kozich in Little Ferry, NJ. Allan graduated from the University of Florida in 1965 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa National Honorary Society. In 2003, the Rinker School of Construction Management awarded Allan the Distinguished BCN Alumnus Award. Allan was a prominent figure in the building industry serving on the Broward County Board of Rules and Appeals, and was a Fire Protection, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Architectural Engineer. Allan is survived by two sons, Allan Jr and Douglas, brother Don, two grandsons, Allan III and Alexander, uncle to many and his spouse. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Dr., Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday, July 11th, at 10 AM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 3, 2019