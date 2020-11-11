1/1
Allan I. Schneiderman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan I. Schneiderman passed away with his family by his side on November 4, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Allan was born on September 17, 1932 and graduated from Ossining High School in Ossining New York in 1950. He attended the University of Alabama before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1952. After the Navy, Allan began a career in real estate and insurance. Allan and his family moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1973. In addition to a career in real estate, Allan also owned and operated the Boca Raton Garden Center in downtown Boca Raton for nearly 35 years before retiring in 2006. Allan leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Bessie Schneiderman, his sons Les Schneiderman, Larry Schneiderman, Steven Schneiderman, his daughter Debbie Judge, his grandchildren Amy, Jack, Hannah and Grace as well as his beloved sister Joan Wolf and her children Robert, Karol and Randy and their families. Allan was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Taube "Tillie" Schneiderman and his granddaughter Laura Lee Schneiderman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved