Allan I. Schneiderman passed away with his family by his side on November 4, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Allan was born on September 17, 1932 and graduated from Ossining High School in Ossining New York in 1950. He attended the University of Alabama before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1952. After the Navy, Allan began a career in real estate and insurance. Allan and his family moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1973. In addition to a career in real estate, Allan also owned and operated the Boca Raton Garden Center in downtown Boca Raton for nearly 35 years before retiring in 2006. Allan leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Bessie Schneiderman, his sons Les Schneiderman, Larry Schneiderman, Steven Schneiderman, his daughter Debbie Judge, his grandchildren Amy, Jack, Hannah and Grace as well as his beloved sister Joan Wolf and her children Robert, Karol and Randy and their families. Allan was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Taube "Tillie" Schneiderman and his granddaughter Laura Lee Schneiderman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store