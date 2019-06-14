|
Allan M. Levick
Allan M. Levick, 96, of Lake Worth, Florida, previously from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 20, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Allan was the beloved husband for 66 years of Shirley (nee Weinstein). Devoted father of Marlene (Ora Sue McKinnon) Levick, Gail (Bruce) Berman, Honey (Daniel) Bronson; and adoring grandfather to Jennifer (Douglas) Robins, Benjamin (Alison) Bronson, Sarah Rose Bronson, and Aaron Berman. He is also survived by his sister Edythe (the late Louis) Rapkin. He was predeceased by his brother Harold (the late Bobbie) Levick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Funeral Services and Burial will be held 11am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at IJ MORRIS AT STAR OF DAVID CEMETERY OF THE PALM BEACHES, 9321 Memorial Park Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 14, 2019