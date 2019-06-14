Home

POWERED BY

Services
IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches | Star of David Cemetery of
9321 Memorial Park Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
(561) 627-2277
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Levick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan M. Levick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allan M. Levick Obituary
Allan M. Levick

Allan M. Levick, 96, of Lake Worth, Florida, previously from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 20, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Allan was the beloved husband for 66 years of Shirley (nee Weinstein). Devoted father of Marlene (Ora Sue McKinnon) Levick, Gail (Bruce) Berman, Honey (Daniel) Bronson; and adoring grandfather to Jennifer (Douglas) Robins, Benjamin (Alison) Bronson, Sarah Rose Bronson, and Aaron Berman. He is also survived by his sister Edythe (the late Louis) Rapkin. He was predeceased by his brother Harold (the late Bobbie) Levick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Funeral Services and Burial will be held 11am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at IJ MORRIS AT STAR OF DAVID CEMETERY OF THE PALM BEACHES, 9321 Memorial Park Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now