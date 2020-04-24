With a heavy heart, Allen Harvey Reback (61) suddenly passed away on the morning of April 21st, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, California on July 14th, 1958 to the late parents of Benson and Ronny Reback. Allen is the husband to Karen (Rosenstein) Reback, and the devoted, loving father to Rachel and Scott Reback. A warm, caring, and loyal brother to Lori (Reback) Gerber, Gwen (Reback) Stone, Faith Reback, Michelle (Reback) Powell. The Godfather of Geoffrey Gerber and the dedicated Uncle to many nieces and nephews who cherished his love and devotion. Allen will always be remembered by his family, friends, and the traditions he lefts for us. A service will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020.