Al Payne



10/3/1929-9/9/2020



Allen (Al) Payne was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He graduated from City College where he studied business, developed life-long friendships and met his wife, Joyce. Al and Joyce were married for 64 years. They raised a family and he started his own business, an advertising/printing firm in Manhattan. Joyce and Al enjoyed traveling together extensively. Al loved watching as well as participating in sports, especially his favorite, handball. He was devoted to his family, and readily made it abundantly clear how much he loved them. He was a warm and fun-loving man, always ready with a new story to tell.



In 1995, Al and Joyce retired and moved to Delray Beach, Florida. It was there he started his next career, as a volunteer for Seniors vs. Crime. He was devoted to exposing scams developed to mislead and steal from the elderly. He was quickly promoted and over the years he opened and managed multiple additional offices in South Florida and recovered millions of dollars for senior citizens. He was passionate about the work.



Al Payne passed away peacefully in his home on September 9th, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved brother, Irwin, and survived by his sister in-law, Mollie Payne, his children, Shelley (Howard Goldman) Payne, of Miami, FL. and Robert (Melissa) Payne, of W. Newton, MA. as well as his four beloved grandchildren, Victoria and Harrison Payne and Sara Fay and Daniel Goldman.



His memory is a blessing. He is deeply missed.



