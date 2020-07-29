Allen M. Greenstein passed away peacefully in Miami on Thursday, July 9. He had resided at nursing homes in Broward and Miami Dade Counties for the last 8 years after suffering a stroke and throughout his life had taken up residences in the metro Detroit area, Miami, Longwood, FL, Houston area and Boca Raton, FL. Allen was born in Ann Arbor, MI on April 30, 1945 to Sidney (born in Kherson, Ukraine on April 22,1910 & passed in Houston, TX on January 6, 2000, & Ethel (Green) (born in Bay City, MI on December 11, 1911 and passing on October 4, 2005 in Houston, TX) Greenstein. Allen married his first wife, Donna Rader, daughter of Herman and Rose Rader, in 1965 & divorced in 1988.







Allen is survived by 7 children: Robert Rader of Santa Monica, CA, State Senator Kevin (Rabbi Amy) Rader of Delray Beach, FL, Dr. Kerry (Rabbi David) Bar-Cohn of Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, and from his second marriage, Drew, Jordan, Paige and Drake Greenstein. Also, Allen is survived by 10 grandchildren: Dashiel & Zora Rader, Caleb, Ruby, Yael & Ezra Rader, and Daniel, Ilan, Ben Tzion, & Yeshaya Bar-Cohn. Allen is also survived by an older sister, Barbara (Dr Martin) Schwartz of Nashua, NH.







Funeral arrangements were handled by Beth Israel Chapel of Delray Beach and he was laid to rest at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL.



