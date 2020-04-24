Alma M. Carney
Alma M. Carney, 91, passed into her eternal life on April 22, 2020. from complications of COVID-19. She was a South Florida resident since 1955. She was the devoted mother of daughters, Colleen Carney, Pompano Beach and Susan Carney (deceased) and son, Michael Carney (Aiken, SC). She leaves behind granddaughters, Kristen and Kathryn Carney of Ladson, SC. She is also survived by Nephews: Brian Stevens, Brent Stevens, Tommy Stevens and Eric Stevens, as well as Nieces: Jennifer Beveridge, Jacki Zimmerman and Lisa Duncan. Alma moved to Florida with her husband, Jim (deceased) and her two daughters. She and her husband were pioneers in the Industrial Catering business with the formation of AJ's Catering. Then she was a long time Real Estate Associate at Arvida Realty in Boca Raton having premiered some of their emerging communities in the 70's and 80's. A private service in celebration of her life will be held at a future time. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020.
