Passed away peacefully on April 26 2019 at Hospice By The Sea in Boca Raton Fl. after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born & raised in Staten Island N.Y., Alvin resided in south Fl. for the last 40 years. He was the shining star in his mothers life. Alvin was always charming, and will be sorely missed by all, and never forgotten. He will stay in our hearts forever. Survived by his loving parents Sissy & Charlie Young, adored by his loving & only son Marine Lance Corporal Julian Charles Blish, Julian's mother Vanessa Ducos, sister Stacey Poweski/husband Richard, brother Wayne Yost, nieces Nicole & Isabella LaMantia, & Callie Yost. Biological father Robert Morales & dearest friend Debbie Berman & many friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019