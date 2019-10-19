Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremation - Boca Raton
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc
370 SW 3rd St
Boca Raton, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amalia Rodriguez-Baz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amalia Rodriguez-Baz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amalia Rodriguez-Baz Obituary
Amalia M. Rodriguez-Baz passed away October 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Amalia was born in Havana, Cuba and emigrated to the United States in 1968 where she settled in Dayton, Ohio along with her husband and three children. Upon her husband's retirement in 1996, they moved to Boca Raton, Florida where she lived until her death. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother Amalia dedicated her life to her family and served as fierce advocate for her children and grandchildren. Above all, she was a staunch ally to anyone who was lucky enough to have her as a friend. Amalia is survived by her husband of 67 years Dr. Luis Rodriguez-Baz, her children Jorge Rodriguez-Baz (Sara), Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Baz (Rebeca) and Amalia(Amy)Rodriguez-Baz (Brian Powell). Her grandchildren Jorge (Pacho) Rodriguez-Baz (Angelica), Liliana Rodriguez-Baz, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Baz, Gabriel Rodriguez-Baz and Ana Carolina Rodriguez-Baz. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc, 370 SW 3rd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432 in the side chapel on Saturday October 19th at 12:00 p.m., Family will receive friends and relatives after the mass at their home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Amalia's name to the act.alz.org .

Professional arrangements by: Gary Panoch Funeral Home, 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now