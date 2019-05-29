Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Resources
More Obituaries for Amber Erskine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amber Erskine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amber Erskine Obituary
Amber Leigh Erskine (Ambs, Ammie, Ambie, Amberger, Rapunzel, Mango), 24, of Hollywood, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019. A Family & Friends Gathering will be held from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Funeral Home on May 30, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM. The Most Reverend D.A. Provino, Bishop at Our Lady of Hope Orthodox Catholic Church, will be officiating.Amber was born in Miami, FL on September 7th, 1994. She graduated from McArthur High School in 2013, and continued to receive a Bachelor's in Biology with a Minor in Physics from the University of Central Florida in 2018. She aspired to continue her education in the medical field back home in South FL. Amber worked as a Medical Scribe for Memorial Hospital for a year. She enjoyed the beach, working out, living life with friends and family, traveling, and helping others. She was also a sister of Alpha Omicron Pi. Amber is survived by her father, John Erskine, her mother, Angela Erskine, her sisters Courtney Erskine and Kristen Heh, and other family and friends. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now