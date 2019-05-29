Amber Leigh Erskine (Ambs, Ammie, Ambie, Amberger, Rapunzel, Mango), 24, of Hollywood, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019. A Family & Friends Gathering will be held from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Funeral Home on May 30, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM. The Most Reverend D.A. Provino, Bishop at Our Lady of Hope Orthodox Catholic Church, will be officiating.Amber was born in Miami, FL on September 7th, 1994. She graduated from McArthur High School in 2013, and continued to receive a Bachelor's in Biology with a Minor in Physics from the University of Central Florida in 2018. She aspired to continue her education in the medical field back home in South FL. Amber worked as a Medical Scribe for Memorial Hospital for a year. She enjoyed the beach, working out, living life with friends and family, traveling, and helping others. She was also a sister of Alpha Omicron Pi. Amber is survived by her father, John Erskine, her mother, Angela Erskine, her sisters Courtney Erskine and Kristen Heh, and other family and friends. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary