Amelia Sinclair Chalker of Deerfield Beach, Florida was born October 22nd, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Sinclair in Winter Haven, Florida and passed away October 12, 2019.
She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1955 and continued her education at Florida State with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education in 1958.
In 1959 Amelia married her college sweetheart, Barney E. Chalker, Jr. Their Joy in life is their son, Bradley Edward Chalker of Deerfield Beach and their daughter Elizabeth Lane Chalker of Lighthouse Point. They have two grandsons, Bradley Eric Chalker of North Carolina and Robert Lee Chalker of Deerfield Beach. She was pre-deceased by her father-in-law, former long term Deerfield Beach Mayor Barney E. Chalker, Sr. She is survived by two nieces, Marcia Yolman and Melanie Folsom (Frank) of Pompano Beach and Nephew Mark A. Cope (Cynthia) of Anderson, S.C., also grand nieces and nephews.
Amelia was a devoted and loyal daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and her love and devotion for her family was a true blessing and devotion to all of us.
She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. A previous volunteer at Percy White Library and a member of the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. She was also a devoted Elementary school teacher and taught school in Winter Haven, Florida, Heidelberg W. Germany, Tedder Elementary School in Pompano. Amelia retired in 2003 after 32 years at Deerfield Beach Elementary School where she was awarded Teacher of the year in 1988.
Services will be at Kraeer Becker Funeral Home, 217 East Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach on Saturday, Oct. 19th, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019