|
|
Amy Wilhelm went to our Dear Lord on August 26, 2018. She was 87. She was a loving and sassy Mommy, Mother in Law, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and true friend to a handful of people. She worked hard her whole life never stopping until her body began to wear. She was well taken care of by her nieces and nephews when she needed it. Mommy grew beautiful roses that bloomed just for her, no one could pick up her Cat other than her and myself. Mommy cooked a mean eggplant parm and matzo ball soup. Mommy could tell jokes like a truck driver and drive the truck! She could create anything with a can of spray paint. Mommy once built her own home from the ground up, she could shoot well and she was a fabulous dancer. Amy is survived by her daughter, son in law she adored, 4 beautiful granddaughters that are so much like her. We were surrounded by good people at the Seminole. She was forgotten and brokenhearted by her two sons. I was blessed to have her as my Mommy. A lifetime is never enough to learn and love from our Mommies. I would not change anything except to have more patience. She was incredibly fierce in her protectiveness, loyalty and love. Mommy was there for me, always my cheerleader. I will miss talking with her.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019