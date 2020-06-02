Andre Langevin, 73 of Miami, FL, passed away peacefully May 31st after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Andre was born on January 2nd, 1947 to Joseph and Gisele in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada. He grew up as the youngest sibling in a loving family with two sisters and one brother. Andre is survived by his wife Nicole Raymond Langevin, daughters Nancy Langevin and Christina Langevin Lauderdale (Kenny Lauderdale Son in Law), grandchildren Jaimie, Gisele and Parker; sisters Jeannine Lesieur (Jean-Louis Lesieur predeceased brother in-law), Helene Harnois (Jean Guy Harnois predeceased brother in-law) and brother Yvon Langevin (Michele Trahan Langevin sister in-law); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well. He will be remembered for his unconditional love to his wife Nicole of 50 years, devoted father, family man, best friend to many, biggest supporter, his generous and gentle soul, spiritual man, his unfailing work ethic, loved fishing, antique car lover with the most beautiful blue eyes. Andre was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic, working at Beckman Coulter for 38 years in the Engineering Department as an Electronic Senior Technologist. In his later years, when Parkinson's disease took away his strength and stamina, it also gave him a softness we all treasured and loved. During this time, we were able to care for him and that allowed us to show him a small measure of the service he had long showed all of us.



A Funeral Mass is scheduled for July 11th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of The Lakes Catholic Church in Miami Lakes, FL. Please note no floral arrangements will be accepted at the church. A Celebration of Life will be immediately following at the home of Christina & Kenny Lauderdale in Hialeah, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store