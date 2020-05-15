Andrè Stephan Capi, MD ("Andy") passed away in his home, peacefully on May 11, 2020. Devoted to his wife, Sherrill, they enjoyed over 60 years of love together, and built a beautiful home where they raised 3 generations of family. Andy was the father of 5, Bonnie (deceased), Donald, Robert, Wendy and Andrè Jr.; Grandfather of 7, Nicole, Jeanette, Adam, Austin, Anna, Shauna and Donald Jr.; and Great Grandfather of 2, Tristyn and Travis (and 2 on the way). Before passing at 96, Andy lived a full and meaningful life.
Andy was born in New York, NY to John and Leoni Kapidaghlis. A promising mind at a young age, he entered Cornell University at 16. Following his graduation from Cornell Medical College and his service with the Navy, in 1952, Andy came to Ft. Lauderdale, where he started a successful career in radiology, opening 3 radiology offices while serving as chief of staff at a number of S. Florida hospitals. A pioneer in medical radiation treatments for cancer, Andy saved countless lives over his 70 years practicing.
A fabulous dancer, excellent musician, animal lover, social bridge player, world traveler, and an avid sports enthusiast, Andy spent over 40 summers with family and friends at their vacation home in the Algarve, Portugal, and much of his free time on the tennis courts. When he wasn't playing, he umpired professional tournaments for top seeded players like Connors, McEnroe and Borg. Also, a tried and true Dolphins' fan and an original member of the 100 Club, Andy rooted for his team from his season seats rain or shine. But of all his successes and experiences, it was his family that he treasured most.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Symphony of the Americas (https://symphonyoftheamericas.org/support-the-symphony/general-donations.html) or Cornell (https://giving.cornell.edu/).
PLEASE VISIT HTTPS://WWW.DIGNITYMEMORIAL.COM/OBITUARIES/FORT-LAUDERDALE-FL/ANDRE-CAPI-9179461 TO LEAVE YOUR CELEBRATION OF LIFE MESSAGE.
Andy was born in New York, NY to John and Leoni Kapidaghlis. A promising mind at a young age, he entered Cornell University at 16. Following his graduation from Cornell Medical College and his service with the Navy, in 1952, Andy came to Ft. Lauderdale, where he started a successful career in radiology, opening 3 radiology offices while serving as chief of staff at a number of S. Florida hospitals. A pioneer in medical radiation treatments for cancer, Andy saved countless lives over his 70 years practicing.
A fabulous dancer, excellent musician, animal lover, social bridge player, world traveler, and an avid sports enthusiast, Andy spent over 40 summers with family and friends at their vacation home in the Algarve, Portugal, and much of his free time on the tennis courts. When he wasn't playing, he umpired professional tournaments for top seeded players like Connors, McEnroe and Borg. Also, a tried and true Dolphins' fan and an original member of the 100 Club, Andy rooted for his team from his season seats rain or shine. But of all his successes and experiences, it was his family that he treasured most.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Symphony of the Americas (https://symphonyoftheamericas.org/support-the-symphony/general-donations.html) or Cornell (https://giving.cornell.edu/).
PLEASE VISIT HTTPS://WWW.DIGNITYMEMORIAL.COM/OBITUARIES/FORT-LAUDERDALE-FL/ANDRE-CAPI-9179461 TO LEAVE YOUR CELEBRATION OF LIFE MESSAGE.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 15, 2020.