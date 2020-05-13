Andrea (Andi) Lautin passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 72 years. She is survived by her brother, Lewis Lautin, and her sister, Roberta Kolton. Andi grew up in Brooklyn and always loved to talk about her Brooklyn roots; she graduated James Madison High School. Following a long and successful career as executive assistant to the CFO of a fortune five hundred company, Andi joined friends and family in South Florida more than two decades ago. Artistically talented, Andi enjoyed photography, jewelry design and crafting. Sold in museum gift shops, her handmade greeting cards featured original multi-media designs as well as her original photography. Whether dancing ballet, enjoying the California life style of the early 70s or traveling the world taking photographs, Andi always had an eye for art, beauty and fun. Beloved sister and aunt, her humor is missed by all who loved her.



