Andrew Alan Spokas, Navy Veteran, beloved brother of Jeannette Neuschaefer, Catherine Phipps, Neil, Kurt, and Eric Spokas passed away July 24, 2019. He graduated from Huntington High School and received his law degree from St. Thomas Law School and was a corporate lawyer in Miami. Andy loved to fish and spend time with his many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Miami Memorial Park, 6200 S.W. 77th Avenue, Miami, Fl 33143 on Monday July 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019