Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Plan Miami Memorial Park
6200 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 274-0364
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Memorial Plan Miami Memorial Park
6200 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Spokas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Alan Spokas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Alan Spokas Obituary
Andrew Alan Spokas, Navy Veteran, beloved brother of Jeannette Neuschaefer, Catherine Phipps, Neil, Kurt, and Eric Spokas passed away July 24, 2019. He graduated from Huntington High School and received his law degree from St. Thomas Law School and was a corporate lawyer in Miami. Andy loved to fish and spend time with his many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Miami Memorial Park, 6200 S.W. 77th Avenue, Miami, Fl 33143 on Monday July 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now