Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Golay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Patrick Golay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Patrick Golay Obituary
Andrew Patrick Golay, 68, of Portland, OR passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. He was born on Dec. 6, 1950 in Jacksonville, FL to George & Patricia Golay, who predeceased him. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Hollywood, FL in 1968, where he lettered in basketball. He attended Broward College before earning a mechanical engineering degree from UF in Gainesville. Andy retired in 2007 after a distinguished career as facilities manager for the Oregon Youth Authority. He wintered in Ft. Lauderdale & was devoted to family & brought joy to all who knew him. Andy traveled the world & expressed his passion for nature by living a green life & joining environmental causes. He is survived by his son Michael (Annalisa) Toth; brothers Michael (Michal Ann), George (Margaret), Van & Danny (Jackie); sisters Leslie (Rich) Sheffield, Trish (Ron Esch) Golay & Jeanne (Hamilton Tharp) Golay; 3 grandchildren; 13 nieces & nephews; & his loving partner Nancy Burke. A celebration of life will be held in Portland, OR on Aug. 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Oregon Shores Coalition.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.