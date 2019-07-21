|
Andrew Patrick Golay, 68, of Portland, OR passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. He was born on Dec. 6, 1950 in Jacksonville, FL to George & Patricia Golay, who predeceased him. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Hollywood, FL in 1968, where he lettered in basketball. He attended Broward College before earning a mechanical engineering degree from UF in Gainesville. Andy retired in 2007 after a distinguished career as facilities manager for the Oregon Youth Authority. He wintered in Ft. Lauderdale & was devoted to family & brought joy to all who knew him. Andy traveled the world & expressed his passion for nature by living a green life & joining environmental causes. He is survived by his son Michael (Annalisa) Toth; brothers Michael (Michal Ann), George (Margaret), Van & Danny (Jackie); sisters Leslie (Rich) Sheffield, Trish (Ron Esch) Golay & Jeanne (Hamilton Tharp) Golay; 3 grandchildren; 13 nieces & nephews; & his loving partner Nancy Burke. A celebration of life will be held in Portland, OR on Aug. 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Oregon Shores Coalition.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019