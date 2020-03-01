Home

Andrew Rutter McQuigg

Andrew Rutter McQuigg Obituary
Capt. Andrew "Andy" Rutter McQuigg, 74, of Plantation, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Andy was born in Falls Church, VA on April 25, 1945. He was commercial airline pilot who flew passengers, troops and cargo all over the world during his 40+ year aviation career. Andy was a Captain for Eastern Airlines and Evergreen Airlines. When Andy wasn't flying 727s or 747s, he was flying his glider in competition or serving as the competition director for soaring meets. Andy was happiest when he was in the air at the controls of a plane or his glider - now he is flying high for eternity.

Andy is survived by his wife Patricia, his children Michele, Sean, and Heather, his father-in-law Frank Reale, and his brother Richard McQuigg, MD and sister Martha Walquist. Andy is preceded in death by his father Capt. Carl McQuigg, his mother Elizabeth "Dolly" McQuigg, and his brothers Michael and Christopher.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
