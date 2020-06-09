Angela Gadaleta
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Gadaleta, 93, of Boynton Beach and formerly of Sunrise, Florida passed away June 6, 2020.

Angela was born on January 23, 1927 in Molfetta, Bari Italy to Mauro Angione and Isabella Rana Angione. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Vito Gadaleta and 3 brothers. She is survived by her five loving children, Clara (Dino)Spadavecchia; Isabella (Carlo) Vecchi, Maria (Geno) Piano; Patrizia (Dennis) Poore and Dr. Angelo Gadaleta, She is cherished by her seven granddaughters and 3 grandsons, adored by her 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing is on Tuesday, June 9, from 5-8 pm at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4th Street Planation, Florida 33317 (954) 587-6888 www.tmralph.com , open to family and a few close friends due to the Covid 19 virus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, Florida 33351. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1500 South State Road 7 North Lauderdale, Florida 33068

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Southeast Florida at Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or https://www.alz.org/seflorida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your Mom. Angelo please know I am thinking of you and your Family during this difficult time.
Barbara Tegeler
Friend
June 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prays
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved