Angela Gadaleta, 93, of Boynton Beach and formerly of Sunrise, Florida passed away June 6, 2020.
Angela was born on January 23, 1927 in Molfetta, Bari Italy to Mauro Angione and Isabella Rana Angione. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Vito Gadaleta and 3 brothers. She is survived by her five loving children, Clara (Dino)Spadavecchia; Isabella (Carlo) Vecchi, Maria (Geno) Piano; Patrizia (Dennis) Poore and Dr. Angelo Gadaleta, She is cherished by her seven granddaughters and 3 grandsons, adored by her 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing is on Tuesday, June 9, from 5-8 pm at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4th Street Planation, Florida 33317 (954) 587-6888 www.tmralph.com , open to family and a few close friends due to the Covid 19 virus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, Florida 33351. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1500 South State Road 7 North Lauderdale, Florida 33068
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Southeast Florida at Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or https://www.alz.org/seflorida
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 9, 2020.