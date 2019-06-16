|
Angelina Caputi
Angelina Caputi 93 of Sunrise passed away June 12, 2019. She was reunited with her husband Sam who passed away in 2008. She was the loving mother of 2 daughters, cherished grandmother to 4 grandchildren, and great grandmother of 5. Visitation will be held Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10:00AM. In her memory donations may be made to the at . Cremation arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Avenue Sunrise, FL 33325.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 16, 2019