|
|
Angelina (Angie) DiNatale Bellis, 88, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on December 26, 2019. Angie was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and moved to Florida in 1972. She was married to Pat Bellis on April 25, 1954 and they were married for 65 years. Angie worked for the Hollywood Police Department as a secretary for 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos and the horse races, and taking cruise vacations with family and friends. Angie also loved to cook and was known for her lasagna, stuffed artichokes, pasta fagioli, and homemade pizza. Angie was a caring and giving wife and mother, a devoted grandmother, and a loyal friend with a kind and generous spirit. Angie is survived by her husband, Pat Bellis, her daughters, Donna Bellis and Sandra Shipman, her son-in-law Mark Shipman, her grandchildren, Stephen and Julia Shipman, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Angie's life on Monday, December 30 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow the funeral at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019