|
|
Angelique O. Stahl, 86, whose dedication to candidates and causes helped chart the course of Democratic politics in Broward County and beyond, died of heart failure Sept. 2, 2019.
Ms. Stahl's long career in public life included serving on the U.S. delegation to the United Nations in 1978-79 by appointment of President Jimmy Carter.
She worked tirelessly in support of Democratic candidates for national, state and county office and for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, saying of political activism: "Those who have a little more should give back a little more. Politics is a way of giving it back."
Ms. Stahl was married Steadman Stahl, one of the leading criminal defense attorneys in Broward County.
In addition to raising two children, Ms. Stahl was heavily involved in the community, serving on organizations that included the Broward Planning Council, the Council for the Arts and the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art.
In 1978, she helped found Broward Federal Savings and Loan, becoming one of the few women at that time to chair the board of a financial institution and also serving as CEO.
After living in Davie and Fort Lauderdale for decades, Ms. Stahl moved to Philadelphia to be near her daughter, who is the Emmy award-winning medical reporter at CBS3.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie Stahl (James Trichon) and Bryan Stahl (Vanessa); grandsons Joseph Stahl (Rosie) and Matthew Trichon; and great grandson Jacob Stahl.
Celebrations of Ms. Stahl's life will be held in Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale in October.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019