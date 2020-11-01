Anita May Burlingame Ferguson, 91, of Pompano Beach, FL and Chautauqua, NY, passed away with loving family by her side on October 27, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cornelius, NC. Born in Pittsfield, MA, Anita was the daughter of Esther Bellini and Leslie Burlingame. She met her husband Charles A. "Chick" Ferguson while attending Bethany College where she received her BA cum laude in Music. Anita taught piano for over 50 years and was an accomplished pianist, accompanist, choral director and composer. She and her husband owned The Kerygma Program, a Bible study publishing company. She served on numerous boards, including Morning Musicale of Fort Lauderdale and The Chautauqua Women's Club where she served as Treasurer and worked tirelessly to raise funds for music scholarships.



Anita loved to paint, read, attend symphony, ballet and opera performances, explore the world through travel, and have meaningful conversations with those around her. Anita's crowning achievement was being the matriarch of a family who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children Charles, Jr. (Ramona), David (Diana) and Grace (Donald) Zarou; grandchildren Loren (Emily), Grant (Elizabeth), Sarah, Maxwell, Eleanore and Adam (Kaitlin); great-granddaughter Edie and sister June. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Burlingame.



A private family service will be held at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Chautauqua NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. or AMVETS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store