Anita I. Bullock
1933 - 2020
Anita I. Bullock was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 17, 1933. She passed away on August 10, 2020. She was a long time resident of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Anita was a wonderful mother and friend to all who knew her. Anita had a long and loving marriage to her husband, Harvey Bullock. She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Cheryl), Philip (Jennifer), and Neal (Marla) as well as her nine grandchildren, (David (Cassie), Ryan, Alexa, Aaron, Wesley, Taylor, Henry and Jenna) and one great grandchild, Jackson.

Anita taught in both the New York City schools and the Broward County schools for over thirty years. In her spare time, she enjoyed mah-jongg, the Red Hats group, investment club, water aerobics, a teaching sorority, and taking trips and cruises with her many friends. She was a member of B'nai Aviv Synagogue. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Anita was laid to rest on August 11, 2020 at Menorah Gardens and Funeral Chapel. She had a kind and loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. May her memory be a blessing.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
