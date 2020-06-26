Anita J. Safra (Kenigsberg) of Coral Springs, Florida, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the age of 62 years. She is the daughter of the late Theodore & Ruth (Raffeld) Kenigsberg. Anita is survived by her beloved husband Andrew and loving children Cory and Raquel. A chapel service will be held on June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 NW 72nd Ave., Hollywood, Florida 33024. Following the interment the family will be sitting shiva at the Safra residence and throughout the week. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



