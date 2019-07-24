Home

Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Coleman Church
Ann D. Moran

Ann D. Moran
Ann Moran, wife, mother, teacher, devoted Catholic, died peacefully at home.

She is mourned by her children: John (the late Linda), Mary (Russell) Roschman,, Eileen (John) Melnicoff, Ellen (George) Henehan, Patrick, Thomas (John), Daniel (Carolyn), Peter and Michael (Lisa). Her grandchildren: Jack, Tara, Laura, George, Andrew, Thomas John, Timothy, Annie Clare, Christopher, Patrick, Serena, Sean, Ryan, Dillon, Briana, Colin, Myles, Margaret along with 5 great-grandsons and sister-in-law Mary Beth Donovan. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her parents Lawrence and Lucille Donavon, her brothers Lawrence and Myles, her daughter-in-law Linda and granddaughter Mary Elizabeth.

We will miss her humor, wisdom and generosity. Her fortitude was amazing.

Her funeral will be held at St. Coleman Church on July 27 at 10:00 AM. Donations to Cardinal Gibbons HS where she taught for over 20 years.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019
