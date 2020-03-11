|
Heaven gained a most precious angel on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ann Marie Moore Smouse, 90, was reunited with her loving husband Bill after passing away peacefully and gently surrounded by their four daughters and their families. Ann was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Russell P. and Ann Marie Moore, and grew up amidst country roads, misty mountain mornings and the Shenandoah River. From a young age, Ann lived and loved each day to the fullest and generated a love for life in everyone she met. Shortly after graduating from Fairmont General as a freshly minted nurse, Ann met Bill as he was finishing medical school and they fell deeply in love. They settled in Fort Lauderdale and created their life-long home. Their love story spanned over sixty years of marriage and blessed them with Sandy (Spinella), Beth (Davidson), Kim (Collette) and Leigh Anne (Costello). Ann enjoyed staying at home raising their girls and volunteering with the Fort Lauderdale Children's Theater, Broward County Children's Home Society, the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art and the Fort Lauderdale Orchid Society. Ann's second love after her family, was nursing. In 1976 she returned to her profession at North Ridge Medical Center where her passion and dedication to nursing thrived until her retirement. Beautiful parents to their girls, Ann and Bill also shared a deep and unconditional love for their sons-in-law Gary, Paul and Kevin, who blessed them with the opportunity to shine as the Best Grandparents in the World to Michelle (Louis), Brian (Charisse), Laura, Reed, Colin, William, Robert and Ann Marie. Ann and Bill's joy was further multiplied with the birth of their great-grandchildren Anthony, Olivia, Vincent and Kayla Rose. The Smouse House at "1966" was filled with laughter and love, young ladies and weddings, travel and adventure, and families and friendships. A service of love and remembrance for Ann will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with a eulogy given at 3:00 p.m., at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4343 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, beautify the world with an orchid, share a hug, give a kiss, and love one another. Our family thanks you deeply for the love you have shared with our parents.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020