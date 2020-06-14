Ann Muirhead
Ann Muirhead of Pembroke Pines passed away peacefully on June 08, 2020. She was born to the late William and Lillian Sengstack in Patchogue, Long Island where she spent many happy days with her sister Alyce on the bay.

Ann was married for 53 years to the love of her life Rusty. Their worldwide travels covered 37 countries. Real Estate is what she enjoyed and spent 22 years in this profession.

Ann was predeceased by her Husband Rusty and is survived by her three children; Lynda Smith(Arthur), Glen Muirhead(Toni) and Jeff Muirhead. Her sister; Alyce and four grandchildren; Rebecca Smith, Jenny Smith, Laurie Negre(James), Bradley Muirhead(Lindsay) and Great Granddaughter; Emma Muirhead and Elizabeth Negre (due in September). Three great grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews and lastly her "feathered" friend Baron.

A Private Family Viewing will be held on June 12, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care. www.bpfamilycare.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
