Of Coconut Creek, FL. Passed at age 88 on Saturday June 1, 2019. Born 02/08/1931 in Jacksonville, FL.Founding board member and President Emeritus of the Center for Jungian Studies of South Florida. Professor Emeritus at Florida Atlantic University where she founded the Mental Health Counseling (M.A.) program. Previously University Counseling Psychologist at University of Florida and Faculty at Memphis University. The Jungian Center was her major passion for the last 30 yrs.Survived by Children Michael, (Susan), Carol, Grandchildren Christina and Kelsey, Sister Gail Runyan, Niece, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.Predeceased by Parents Arthur Axson, Grace Perry Quarterman, Husband Edward James Lynch, Sister Susan Scott.Memorial Services to be held at Christ Church at 11:00AM on Saturday August 3, 2019. 4845 NE 25th Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. where she was an active member. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Ann Lynch Memorial Fund: CJSSF at P.O. Box 669 Hallandale, FL 33008
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 9, 2019