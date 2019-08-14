Home

Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 496-7550
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Interment
Following Services
Eternal Life Memorial Gardens
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL
Ann Rothman


1926 - 2019
Ann Rothman Obituary
Ann (Stein) Rothman of Delray Beach passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Ann was born on July 18, 1926 in the Bronx, New York, daughter of Abraham and May (Atran) Stein. She was married twice, first to Herbert Hershman, originally of Boston, Massachusetts, and later to Max Rothman of Brooklyn, New York. Ann lived much of her adult life in Brooklyn and she worked for many years at the Williamsburg Savings Bank in downtown Brooklyn, where she became the first female mortgage administrator in the bank's history.

In the 1980's, Ann and Max moved to Huntington Lakes in Delray Beach. Ann was a vibrant and active part of the HL community and participated in many local activities, including events at the Shirley & Barton Weisman - Delray Community Center; activities and fundraising for cancer, the Deborah Hospital Foundation, the Pap Corps; and several choral groups, where her beautiful singing voice and upbeat personality were sorely missed when she could no longer attend.

Ann is survived by sons Gary Hershman, of Brooklyn, NY, and Marc Hershman and his wife Hilary of Newton, MA; her grandchildren, Jason Hershman of Cambridge, MA and Leora Hershman of Ramat Gan, Israel; her niece, Sharon Adamson of Delray Beach; her nephew, Eric Messinger of New York; New York;, Eric's children, Elena and Adam Messinger; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 7205 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL, with interment immediately thereafter at Eternal Life Memorial Gardens at 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach. Visiting hours will be at Ann's late residence after the funeral until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Marc and Hilary Hershman's home in Newton, MA on Sunday, August 18 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 and Monday, August 19 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 20 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., with minyans at 7:30 p.m. each night. Donations may be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
