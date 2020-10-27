1/1
Anna Barbara Candelmo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Barbara Candelmo, 96, of Dania Beach, FL, died October 25, 2020. A resident for over 50 years coming from Providence, RI. She worked in the hospitality business for over 67 years, most recently at Conca D'Oro Italian Restaurant for 30 years.

Pre-deceased by husband Francis of Dania Beach and son John of RI. Survived by son Ernie of Dania Beach; daughters Margaret Agostinelli of Cranston, RI and Fran Dolan of Norwak, CT; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many close friends.

Barbara was the City of Hollywood 2015 St. Patrick's Day Parade Co-Grand Marshal. This was representative of her enthusiasm and love of life. She was kind, caring and truly loved by many.

A special thanks to the staff at Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood, Mom's personal care-givers and VITAS Hospice for our mother's outstanding care especially in her final weeks.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Valerie Panciera's Landmark Funeral Home. Further services and interment will be in Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers please mail donations to Five Star Premiere Residences Holiday Club, Attn: Rene Sanz, 2480 North Park Road, Hollywood, FL 33021

Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Valerie Panciera's Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Landmark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved