Anna Barbara Candelmo, 96, of Dania Beach, FL, died October 25, 2020. A resident for over 50 years coming from Providence, RI. She worked in the hospitality business for over 67 years, most recently at Conca D'Oro Italian Restaurant for 30 years.
Pre-deceased by husband Francis of Dania Beach and son John of RI. Survived by son Ernie of Dania Beach; daughters Margaret Agostinelli of Cranston, RI and Fran Dolan of Norwak, CT; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many close friends.
Barbara was the City of Hollywood 2015 St. Patrick's Day Parade Co-Grand Marshal. This was representative of her enthusiasm and love of life. She was kind, caring and truly loved by many.
A special thanks to the staff at Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood, Mom's personal care-givers and VITAS Hospice for our mother's outstanding care especially in her final weeks.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Valerie Panciera's Landmark Funeral Home. Further services and interment will be in Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers please mail donations to Five Star Premiere Residences Holiday Club, Attn: Rene Sanz, 2480 North Park Road, Hollywood, FL 33021
