Anna M. Gardiner passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years William L. Gardiner, Jr.
She is survived by her younger brother Henry J. Logan of Bel Air, Maryland, her five children, Catherine Ann (Kalinowski) , William Leo, Christina Marie, Gregory Logan, and Camille Elizabeth (Gillies) . She is also survived by six grandchildren, Glenn Gardiner, Kevin Gardiner, Kristen Gillies, James Gillies, John Kalinowski and Ann (Kalinowski) Chapman. Anna also was survived by two great granddaughters, Catherine (Cate) and Mary Frances Chapman.
Anna was a devoted Wife and a loving Mother. She met her Husband in high school in Baltimore, Maryland. There they married and begin raising their five children. In 1969 she oversaw the move of the family to South Florida. After the children were raised, she and her Husband moved to Sanibel Island where are they embarked on real estate careers. At the age of 70 they decided to retire and move to a condominium in Lauderdale by the Sea.
Anna was honest, determined and competitive. She brought these qualities into her sales career which resulted in great success. She also instilled these qualities in her five children. She was often funny- blessed with an accidental sense of humor. She was a huge Dolphins fan even to the extent of decorating a room with Dolphin memorabilia. She loved to entertain and to bring family and friends together, especially during the holidays.
Anna's Catholic faith was a major part of her life. She was proudly involved with Saint John the Baptist Women's Guild. She lived her 94 years to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Anna will have a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery in Margate Florida.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Anna at Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.saintjude.org
