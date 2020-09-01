1/1
Anna M. Gardiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Gardiner passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years William L. Gardiner, Jr.

She is survived by her younger brother Henry J. Logan of Bel Air, Maryland, her five children, Catherine Ann (Kalinowski) , William Leo, Christina Marie, Gregory Logan, and Camille Elizabeth (Gillies) . She is also survived by six grandchildren, Glenn Gardiner, Kevin Gardiner, Kristen Gillies, James Gillies, John Kalinowski and Ann (Kalinowski) Chapman. Anna also was survived by two great granddaughters, Catherine (Cate) and Mary Frances Chapman.

Anna was a devoted Wife and a loving Mother. She met her Husband in high school in Baltimore, Maryland. There they married and begin raising their five children. In 1969 she oversaw the move of the family to South Florida. After the children were raised, she and her Husband moved to Sanibel Island where are they embarked on real estate careers. At the age of 70 they decided to retire and move to a condominium in Lauderdale by the Sea.

Anna was honest, determined and competitive. She brought these qualities into her sales career which resulted in great success. She also instilled these qualities in her five children. She was often funny- blessed with an accidental sense of humor. She was a huge Dolphins fan even to the extent of decorating a room with Dolphin memorabilia. She loved to entertain and to bring family and friends together, especially during the holidays.

Anna's Catholic faith was a major part of her life. She was proudly involved with Saint John the Baptist Women's Guild. She lived her 94 years to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Anna will have a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery in Margate Florida.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Anna at Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.saintjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.KraeerFairchild.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
9545655591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved