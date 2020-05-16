Anna S. Marsh
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marsh passed away on May 7, 2020. Anna was born in Beverly Massachusetts on May 15, 1923 and was one of eight children of Margretta and Arthur Sullivan. Her family moved to Miami when she was a teenager. After graduating from Miami Edison High School, she attended Bryant and Stratton College in Boston and had a brief career working for the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Miami as an Administrative Assistant. She married James A. Marsh Jr. in 1951 and they were married for 55 years prior to his passing in 2006. Anna and Jim lived in North Miami with their six children, James, of San Diego, Kerry Marsh (Corinne), Alanna Gillette, Sean Marsh (Elizabeth), Shannon Marsh (Kathryne) and Erin Marsh. Jim and Anna later moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1992. Anna was an avid golfer and was active with her women's golf association. If she wasn't on the golf course, you could have found her at the Galleria or the Aventura Mall where many associates knew her by name. She was the proud grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Anthony Gillette, Courtney Marsh, Kelley Gillette, Michael Marsh, Daniel Gillette, Ty Marsh, Carson Marsh and Clancy Marsh. She is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren and her sister, Geraldine Vessely of Arlington, VA. Anna is preceded in death by her parents Margretta and Arthur Sullivan, her husband James A. Marsh Jr., her sisters Eileen Hooker, Kathleen Sullivan, her brothers Genery, Warren, and Arthur Sullivan and her grandson Anthony Gillette.

A private family service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:30 am at Fred Hunter's Downtown Ft. Lauderdale Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available at fredhunters.com. (Channel 1, Password: fredhunters2020)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
10:30 AM
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved