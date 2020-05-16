Anna Marsh passed away on May 7, 2020. Anna was born in Beverly Massachusetts on May 15, 1923 and was one of eight children of Margretta and Arthur Sullivan. Her family moved to Miami when she was a teenager. After graduating from Miami Edison High School, she attended Bryant and Stratton College in Boston and had a brief career working for the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Miami as an Administrative Assistant. She married James A. Marsh Jr. in 1951 and they were married for 55 years prior to his passing in 2006. Anna and Jim lived in North Miami with their six children, James, of San Diego, Kerry Marsh (Corinne), Alanna Gillette, Sean Marsh (Elizabeth), Shannon Marsh (Kathryne) and Erin Marsh. Jim and Anna later moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1992. Anna was an avid golfer and was active with her women's golf association. If she wasn't on the golf course, you could have found her at the Galleria or the Aventura Mall where many associates knew her by name. She was the proud grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Anthony Gillette, Courtney Marsh, Kelley Gillette, Michael Marsh, Daniel Gillette, Ty Marsh, Carson Marsh and Clancy Marsh. She is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren and her sister, Geraldine Vessely of Arlington, VA. Anna is preceded in death by her parents Margretta and Arthur Sullivan, her husband James A. Marsh Jr., her sisters Eileen Hooker, Kathleen Sullivan, her brothers Genery, Warren, and Arthur Sullivan and her grandson Anthony Gillette.
A private family service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:30 am at Fred Hunter's Downtown Ft. Lauderdale Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available at fredhunters.com. (Channel 1, Password: fredhunters2020)
A private family service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:30 am at Fred Hunter's Downtown Ft. Lauderdale Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available at fredhunters.com. (Channel 1, Password: fredhunters2020)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.