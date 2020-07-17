It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony and Anne Adolino announce their passing on July 4, 2020. Two days before, they had celebrated 65 years of a beautiful marriage, one spent in each other's company nearly every day. God, in His infinite mercy, made sure they died as they lived: together.



Family was the most important part of their lives. They are survived by daughters Susan Dean (Bill) and Judi Adolino. They will be deeply missed by grandchildren Lauren Dean and Christopher (Meghan) Dean and Stephanie (Spencer) Gore, and by great-grandson Frank Dean. Two more great-grandchildren are on the way, who were already loved by them. Preceded in death by brothers Frank (Kathy) Spadea and Richard (Rose) Adolino, they will also be missed by nieces Lori (Ryan) Nye, Christine (Michael) Thompson and Jessica (Timothy) DiNapoli and their families as well as many cousins, extended family members and friends in New York, Virginia Beach, Florida and other locations.



Anthony ("Tony" to work colleagues and "Bob" to family) was born in Jamaica, NY to the late Frank and Jesumina Adolino. He spent time at St. Joseph's Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, studying for the priesthood, but ultimately had another calling. He never wavered in his faith, and loved God with his whole heart, soul and mind. Bob graduated from Fordham University and was drafted into the US Army just weeks after his wedding in 1955, serving honorably stateside. A lifelong educator, he recently retired from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL after more than 25 years teaching religion and Latin. His freshman students remember his Snickers legacy, "hello" greetings, and his kind, compassionate and generous ways. He was Anne's constant companion and treated her like a precious gift in his life.



Anne was also born in Jamaica, NY, to the late Nicholas and Mary Spadea. A graduate of St. John's University, she was a teacher both in New York and, for a time, in Florida at St. Anthony's Catholic School, where both daughters attended elementary grades. She shared her sweet and loving personality, creativity and ever-positive outlook on life with everyone she met. Anne loved her husband and family unconditionally. She will be remembered for her funny and tender poetry, painting and her eternal patience. She loved games and puzzles and would regularly beat us at Rummikub, and her friends at cards. Her faith was a constant support in her life.



Anyone who crossed the paths of Anne and Bob came away a better person for the encounter. Well done, good and faithful servants. Those of us left behind will miss you terribly, deeply, but we'll see you again.



In this difficult time for gathering, there will not be a formal memorial service, but plans are underway for a celebration of life in the near future. Both Anne and Bob will rest in peace at the Veterans Administration National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.



