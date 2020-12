Pokras, Anne Claire, 95, of Boynton Beach, FL passed on 12/01/2020. She was predeceased by her Husband, Jerome Pokras and Son, David Pokras. She is survived by her Loving Children, Judy Pokras and Beth Bergstein (Ron). Her Beloved Grandchildren, Todd Singer, Tracey Weiss and Troy Singer and Step Grandchildren Kimberly Bergstein and Todd Bergstein. Also, her Adoring Great Grandchildren, Savine Singer, Hannah Weiss and Marti Weiss. Anne was born in Montreal, Canada, then moved with her family to Newark, New Jersey. She attended & graduated from Weequahic High School. After she was married, they lived in West Orange, N.J., & then Livingston, N.J. In later years, they moved to Ocean Township, N.J., then to Palm Beach County, Florida. Anne was a very creative woman that had many successful ventures, as well as being an artist. She will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store