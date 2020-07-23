Anne DePadro Bloom passed away on July 21, 2020. Anne was born in New York City in 1935 and spent her very early years in France until her father moved the family to Chicago. After her move to Chicago, she spent most of her childhood and adolescence there. She went on to attend St. Mary's College. During her time at St. Mary's, she met her first husband, Michael A. DePadro, at the University of Notre Dame. Anne and Michael spent a few years in California in the late 1950's and then moved to Fort Lauderdale where she raised her 6 children and spent the rest of her adult life.



In addition to being a homemaker for 6 children, Anne spent decades as a successful realtor and continued to work in real estate until the time of her passing. Anne was a member of the Lauderdale Yacht Club, volunteered at the Fort Lauderdale Performing Arts Center and held many other charitable rolls.



Anne was a founding member of St. John the Baptist and continued to support and attend the Church throughout her adult life.



Anne is survived by her sister Francis, by Dr. Leonard Erdman, by her 6 children from her 27-year marriage to her late husband Michael A. DePadro, by her stepchildren from her late husband, Dr. John Bloom, and by many grandchildren.



Services will be held at St. John the Baptist on Friday July 24th at 10:00am.



