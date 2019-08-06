|
Anne Lombard, a long-time resident who chaired Fort Lauderdale's first Community Appearance Board, passed away June 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Born June 15, 1928 in Meadville, PA she loved singing and baking, and graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with a degree in home economics. She shared fond memories of her first year of teaching at Guys Mills, when she and her students filled the gym with lilacs for an I-Dream-of-Lilac-Time inspired prom theme. Shortly after marrying Rocci Lombard in 1951, they moved to Fort Lauderdale where she continued her teaching career at Northeast Senior High School while raising 3 children. She later joined Rocci at Ross, Lombard & Ballard Insurance and earned her real estate license. Always active, she was a lector at St. John the Baptist Church, early member of the Bonnet House Alliance, and active supporter of Kids in Distress and HANDY. After moving from Coral Ridge, Anne immersed in Idlewyld neighborhood festivities, opening their home for daughter Patricia's founding of the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival. Anne enjoyed with her grandchildren the Winterfest Boat Parade and Idelwyld's July 4th bike parade. She was beloved for her kindness and generosity, and especially the baked goods she shared with family, friends, and the St. Anthony's outreach ministry. When they moved to Los Angeles in 2014, Anne helped build an outdoor kitchen to continue baking bread, this time in a forno; started a cooking blog and reconnected on Facebook with her former students, sharing recipes and advice. She is survived by Rocci, her children, John (Claudia), daughters Joanna (Denis Hector) and Patricia (Bill Simon), and grandchildren Dorothy Anne and William Hector, Joseph and Matthew Lombard, Emily and Alexandra Simon, as well as her sister, Josephine Bartley, and brother, Sandy Petruso.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019