Annetta Gagliano Kaufman, 91, wife of the late Stanley Kaufman, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, July 5, 2020. Annetta was born in Mayville, NY. She was the daughter of the late Peter Gagliano and the late Margaret "Mickey" Carlson.
Annetta graduated from Mayville Central High School in 1946 and soon moved to Jamestown, NY. There she opened her own beauty salon, the 'Magic Mirror'. She attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church with her family and she enjoyed serving in the Jaycees and many local charities.
In 1965, Annetta moved her family to Winter Park, FL where she served as a hostess for Welcome Wagon. She made friends each time she moved and enjoyed entertaining and playing the organ. She was an amazing cook and loved anything chocolate.
Annetta married Stanley Kaufman in 1976. Together they enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, playing cards at the club and traveling. They spent many winters in Plantation, Fl and many summers in Bowling Green, OH. They enjoyed membership in the Ft Lauderdale and the Bowling Green Country Clubs.
She was preceded by her brother Angelo "Michael" Gagliano and sister Josephine Gagliano.
She will be missed dearly by her sister Donnetta Burnett of Dahloneaga, GA; daughters Suzanne (Thomas) Paul of Cornelius, NC and Catherine (David) Moyal-Nevins of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sons Michael (Donna) Farnham of Chesapeake, VA; and Lawrence (Deana) Leathers of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Also surviving her are children Tony Kaufman of Bowling Green, OH and Pam (Allen) Heringhaus of Bowling Green, OH; proceded by Keith Kaufman of Bowling Green, OH.
Annetta was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. JoAnn Cole, a loving friend and caregiver who provided companionship and wonderful care for Annetta's last couple of years.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Annetta's memory to Trustbridge Hospice: https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/memorial-giving/
or
Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
Burial will be in the South Florida Memorial Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida