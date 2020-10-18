Annette Husik, 97, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed peacefully to her eternal resting place September 5, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, November 23, 1922, Annette grew up in Passaic, New Jersey. She moved to Washington, DC after graduating high school. At age 19 in 1941, she met, fell in love with and married Elmer Levin, and they worked together in the restaurant-nightclub business for 12 years. She later worked as an Administrative Secretary for the United States Forest Service for over 30 years.



Annette was an accomplished Mezzo-Soprano soloist singing professionally with the Universalist and Wesley Methodist Churches and other venues in Washington, DC. Grand opera, music and theater were her lifetime passions. Annette was an opera aficionado, with extraordinary recall of opera themes, and she learned to sing many Italian arias. She gifted her passion for love of opera to her daughters.



After retirement, Annette relocated to South Florida in 1992 with her second husband of 29 years, Gene Husik. She loved singing and performing with her community's Repertory Performance theater and annual Resident shows. She was a member of the Beth Shalom Synagogue and Choir and a lifetime member of Hadassah.



Our mother was a beautiful, vibrant person best known for wearing brilliant colorful clothing and for her joy in entertaining others with song and dance. She was a devoted, loving mother to her children and grandchildren; and, she also loved animals especially her German Shepherd Jobe.



She is survived by her two daughters Ilene Leah Levin and Deborah Levin Ayache, three grandchildren, Lawrence Welch, Jordan Welch, and Rebecca Tal, twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, her sister Helen Kozlow and niece Wendy Kozlow. She is predeceased by husbands Elmer Levin in 1994 and Eugene Husik in 1993.



She was buried September 8, 2020, at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, in Boynton Beach, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store